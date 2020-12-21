Congress Reaches A Deal
After months of back and forth, both chambers of Congress have agreed to a $900 billion COVID relief deal.
Congress Expected To Vote Today On Nearly $1 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus DealHoward Monroe reports.
Congress Breaks Stalemate On Coronavirus Relief PackageDebra Alfarone reports the deal comes as the Moderna vaccine is now becoming available, the second shot in the fight to stop the virus that's killed more than 317-thousand Americans.
Bakersfield residents react to congress coming to an agreement on Covid relief deal