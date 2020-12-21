Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All flights to and from UK will be temporarily suspended till Dec 31: Civil Aviation Min

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:06s - Published
All flights to and from UK will be temporarily suspended till Dec 31: Civil Aviation Min

All flights to and from UK will be temporarily suspended till Dec 31: Civil Aviation Min

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 21, Union Civil Aviation Minister (I/C), Hardeep Singh Puri said, "There are reports from the United Kingdom (UK) that new virus strain is spreading at an alarming rate." "Therefore, we have decided from 23.59 hours of December 22 (Tuesday) all flights to and from UK will be temporarily suspended till December 31, 2020," he added.

"It has been decided that passengers arriving from the United Kingdom on all international flights, till 23.59 hours of December 22, should be subjected to 100% mandatory RT PCR tests on arrival," Hardeep Singh Puri further stated.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hardeep Singh Puri Hardeep Singh Puri Indian politician and diplomat

Puri appeals to protesting farmers to resume talks with Centre

 Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday appealed to protesting farmers to resume talks with the central government to discuss their “genuine” demands,..
IndiaTimes
Hardeep Singh Puri condemns Pak's decision of transferring Kartarpur Gurdwara management to non-Sikh body [Video]

Hardeep Singh Puri condemns Pak's decision of transferring Kartarpur Gurdwara management to non-Sikh body

Union Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reacted on reports about Pakistan transferring management and maintenance of Gurudwara Kartarpur to non-Sikh body. He said that if Pakistan government has done it then it should be condemned in strongest possible way. He said, "As representatives of Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, there have been removed and members of ISI have been put." Earlier in the day, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee delegation led by President Manjinder Singh Sirsa MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) met JP Singh over the issue. Pakistan government took away the rights of management of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from Pakistan Gurdwara Committee and handed it over to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib is a historical and sacred place for Sikh community where Guru Nanak Dev ji breathed his last.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published
Air India bid: Govt revises bidding parameters, invite bid at enterprise value, says Civil Aviation Minister [Video]

Air India bid: Govt revises bidding parameters, invite bid at enterprise value, says Civil Aviation Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that bidding parameters and invite bid at enterprise value. He said, "It has been decided to change bidding parameters and invite bid at enterprise value."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

New coronavirus strain | Centre halts flights to and from U.K. till Dec. 31

The Civil Aviation Ministry said that the suspension of flights to U.K. will be with effect from...
Hindu - Published