Phoenix Paramedic Solution

The local emergency service is preparing to deliver presents to families this week.

This started as an idea amongst the workers of phoenix paramedic in october.

Now, thanks to our community coming together more than 70 families will be gifted with presents.

More than 200 children are in for treat this christmas season.

"we came up with the idea specifically for our clients but then the more we thought about it the more we thought that there are other families across the state that we could be assisting as well."

Cheyenne wuebker is a lieutenant for phoenix paramedic solutions.

She's leading this cheerful effort.

"we started by making a couple of flyers and we made a couple iforms with a link that you could fill out with an application but the best way we found to develop the idea and get it out to everybody was on facebook."

On top of doing their job, employees also spend hours rotating to wrap gifts.

Nat pop: "you know my wrapping skills, as you said, are not very good however my heart's in the right place so the joy we are going to bring to these children is going to be immense."

Cheyenne says it's been a rough year for families and she hopes spreading some holiday cheer will remind people that we are in this together.

"i don't want them to feel as if they are asking for help or donations.

I want them to feel like it's okay to ask for help every now and then, i also want them to know that there people out there that care."

Phoenix paramedic will start delivering gifts this morning at 8 and will deliver through christmas eve.

You may see them out and about in a decorated ambulance with santa, if you do, give them a wave.

