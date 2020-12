Chinese girl pleads to her parents working 400 km away to return home through security camera Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:41s - Published Chinese girl pleads to her parents working 400 km away to return home through security camera Heartbreaking moment a 1-year-old girl called out through a security camera to her parents who were working in another city to return in eastern China. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend