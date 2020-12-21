Global  
 

2020: Black Lives Matter

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:50s - Published
2020: Black Lives Matter

2020: Black Lives Matter

We take a look at the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, which was reignitedafter the death of African-American man George Floyd.


Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

New York police used excessive force against BLM demonstrators, report finds

 New York police used excessive force against Black Lives Matter protesters during demonstrations against racism and brutality, a report says. The probe was..
Black family in Texas says cars set on fire, house vandalized with 'Trump 20' over BLM sign

 Jayla Gipson and Charles Crawford said the incident was brought on by a Black Lives Matter sign they put in their yard around Thanksgiving.
'Insecure' Star Kendrick Sampson Victim of Police Brutality, Shares Video

 'Insecure' star Kendrick Sampson says police brutality is a global issue ... and he has some video evidence after a scary encounter in Cartagena, Colombia. The..
George Floyd George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020

NYC inspector general criticizes NYPD's handling of George Floyd protests

 The NYPD resorted to aggressive disorder control methods that stoked tensions, the city's inspector general said.
NYPD used excessive force during protests -report [Video]

NYPD used excessive force during protests -report

The New York Police Department used 'excessive enforcement' during the wave of protests across the city this summer against police brutality and racism, according to a report published Friday by New York City's Department of Investigation. Jillian Kitchener has more.

NYPD's use of force and mass arrests 'heightened tensions' during George Floyd protests, watchdog reports

 The sweeping report says the NYPD was unprepared for the George Floyd protests, used disproportionate force and "heightened tensions."
 
African Americans African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry

Virtual Kwanzaa celebrations offer a moment of reflection after a difficult year for the Black community

 Kwanzaa is a weeklong celebration of African and African-American culture that begins Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 1.
 
Charley Pride: Country music singer dies of Covid-19

 Charley Pride, the first African-American to enter the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died aged 86, his website has announced. Pride, who rose to fame in the..
Arkansas family harassed over “Black Santa” decorations

 An African-American family in Little Rock, Arkansas, received an anonymous letter penned from Santa, asking the family to take down “Black Santa” decorations..
Meet the people revolutionizing the face of corporate America

 According to a study published by think tank Coqual, Black Americans make up 10% of college graduates — but represent less than 1% of Fortune 500 CEOs.
