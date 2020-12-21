2020: Black Lives Matter

We take a look at the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, which was reignitedafter the death of African-American man George Floyd .

According to a study published by think tank Coqual, Black Americans make up 10% of college graduates — but represent less than 1% of Fortune 500 CEOs.

An African-American family in Little Rock, Arkansas, received an anonymous letter penned from Santa, asking the family to take down “Black Santa” decorations..

Charley Pride, the first African-American to enter the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died aged 86, his website has announced. Pride, who rose to fame in the..

The sweeping report says the NYPD was unprepared for the George Floyd protests, used disproportionate force and "heightened tensions."

NYPD used excessive force during protests -report The New York Police Department used 'excessive enforcement' during the wave of protests across the city this summer against police brutality and racism, according to a report published Friday by New York City's Department of Investigation. Jillian Kitchener has more.

'Insecure' star Kendrick Sampson says police brutality is a global issue ... and he has some video evidence after a scary encounter in Cartagena, Colombia. The..

Jayla Gipson and Charles Crawford said the incident was brought on by a Black Lives Matter sign they put in their yard around Thanksgiving.

New York police used excessive force against Black Lives Matter protesters during demonstrations against racism and brutality, a report says. The probe was..

Dec.21 - Bernie Ecclestone does not agree with the way Lewis Hamilton handled his political activism...