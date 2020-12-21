Global  
 

Matt Hancock Criticises Brits for Fleeing London Just Hours Before Tier 4 Lockdown

Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain [Video]

Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain

Countries place new restrictions on travel to and from the UK due to concern over a new strain of coronavirus spreading rapidly.

Revellers party on Oxford Street in London for last time before Tier 4 restrictions [Video]

Revellers party on Oxford Street in London for last time before Tier 4 restrictions

Scores of people danced in on Oxford Street in central London last night (December 19) hours before the capital and the South East was plunged into strict Tier 4 restrictions to control the coronavirus

Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control [Video]

Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,..

