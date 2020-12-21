Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti

A new variant of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been identified in the UK and may be growing faster than existing variants of the virus, according to health secretary Matt Hancock.

It’s thought the new variant could be the cause of rising infection rates in London and the south of England, which will be put under more stringent Covid restrictions from midnight Wednesday as a result.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UK identifies 'new variant' of coronavirus as London moves into top tier of restrictions

The British capital faces tougher COVID-19 measures within days, with a new coronavirus variant...
SBS - Published

London and South East set for Tier 4 rules - as new COVID variant 'real cause for concern'

Boris Johnson has been holding talks with his Cabinet amid warnings from scientists over the new...
Sky News - Published

New Covid variant spreading to other parts of UK, public health leader warns

The new variant of coronavirus sweeping London and the South East has spread to other parts of the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain [Video]

Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain

Countries place new restrictions on travel to and from the UK due to concern over a new strain of coronavirus spreading rapidly.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published
Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London [Video]

Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London

After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom. According to Business Insider, the move was prompted by fears around the new..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:42Published
Public reacts to cancelled Christmas amid tough new measures [Video]

Public reacts to cancelled Christmas amid tough new measures

Members of the public gave their reaction to tough new Tier 4 Covid rules which mean Christmas is cancelled for many in London and the South East of England. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:00Published