12 Scams of the Holidays: Romance scams Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:53s - Published 9 minutes ago 12 Scams of the Holidays: Romance scams It will cost you thousands - and crush your heart. Romance scams are surging right now. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ROMANCE SCAMS ARE SURGING RIGHTNOW.SO BEFORE YOU BREAK YOUR BANKACCOUNT SEARCHING FOR LOVE--SCRIPPS REPORTER MALLORYSOFASTAII...HAS MORE ON THE RED FLAGS TOWATCH FOR ..AS WE WRAP UP OUR COUNT DOWN...OF THE 12 SCAMS OF THEHOLIDAYS.THIS TIME OF YEAR ..COUPLED WITH THE PANDEMIC HASMANY PEOPLE FEELING LONELY.DATING SITES HELP SINGLESCONNECT ..BUT IT'S NOT ALWAYS TO WHO YOUTHINK IT IS.D- IT'S LIKE THERES CLAWS IN..BUT IS SHARING HOW HIS 5-YEARRELATIONSHIP ENDED WITH HIMLOSING 15 THOUSAND DOLLARS.22:41-59 D // LOST THOUSANDS INROMANCE SCAM- ITS ITS HARD.I LOST HTE MONEY AND IT MESSEDUP EVERYTHING IN A FINANCIALWAY FOR ME, TRYING TO BUILD MYCREDIT BACK, JUST SO MUCH THATTHAT HAS SCREWED UP FOR ME HISBETTER JUDGMENT TAKING A BACKSEAT WHEN HE WAS ASKED TO BETHE GO BETWEEN FOR THIS WOMAN'SART BUSINESS.THE FBI LATER INFORMING HIM --HE WAS INVOLVED IN A MONEYLAUNDERING OPERATION.KEITH CUSTER, FBI BALTIMORE:16:24 THAT'S A HUGE PROBLEMCONTINUES TO BE A PROBLEM FBISPECIAL AGENT KEITH CUSTER SAIDROMANCE SCAMS ARE UP 30 TO 50START BY DOING A REVERSE GOOGLEIMAGE SEARCH ..AND LOOK FOR SCAMMERS TO MAKEUP EXCUSES ON WHY THEY CAN'TMEET IN- PERSON OR VIDEO CHAT.D- SAYING MY PHOEN IS BROKE ORMY CAMERA DOESN'T WORK, ANDNEVER SEND MONEY TO ANYONE YOUDON'T KNOW PERSONALLY.KC: 16:28 MORE PEOPLE ARE BEINGISOLATED AND ONLINE LOOKINGFOR COMPANIONSHIP SO NATURALLYTHAT FRAUD AND THOSE SCAMS AREGOING TO CONTINUEIF YOU THINK YOU MIGHT BE AVICTIM OF A ROMANCE SCAM...CONTACT THE LAS VEGAS F-B-IOFFICE...OR FILE A REPORT ONLINE.COMING UP -- AN INCREDIBLE





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources BBB warns of online toy scams amid nationwide toy shortage



The nationwide toy shortage brought on by the pandemic is sparking concerns as scammers pry on those desperately searching for those popular, hard-to-find toys and electronics. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:21 Published 5 days ago 12 Scams of the Holidays: medical loan scams



Ikea and LVMPD Foundation helps local families with new home furnishings. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:51 Published 6 days ago 12 Scams Of The Holidays: Puppy scams



It's a scam targeting your wallet and emotions. Families hoping to adopt a pet end up losing hundreds of dollars. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:08 Published 1 week ago