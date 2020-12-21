Missing Fort Drum soldier found dead

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 7 minutes ago

Authorities believe foul play was involved in the death of a missing Fort Drum soldier.

Authorities now say they ((do believe(( foul play is suspected.

The u.s. army says corporal hayden harris was last heard from between 8 p-m last thursday night, december 17th.... and 6:30 the next morning.

Officials say he was meeting someone in watertown for some type of vehicle transaction.

They say the mustang he was driving is accounted for, and foul play is suspected.

Fort drum is working with several law enforcement agencies on this case.

Fort drum issued a statement saying they are devastated at the loss of not only a great soldier.... but a wonderful and caring person.

