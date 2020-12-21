Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Missing Fort Drum soldier found dead

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Missing Fort Drum soldier found dead

Missing Fort Drum soldier found dead

Authorities believe foul play was involved in the death of a missing Fort Drum soldier.

Tennesee who h been found dead.

Authorities now say they ((do believe(( foul play is suspected.

The u.s. army says corporal hayden harris was last heard from between 8 p-m last thursday night, december 17th.... and 6:30 the next morning.

Officials say he was meeting someone in watertown for some type of vehicle transaction.

They say the mustang he was driving is accounted for, and foul play is suspected.

Fort drum is working with several law enforcement agencies on this case.

Fort drum issued a statement saying they are devastated at the loss of not only a great soldier.... but a wonderful and caring person.

The time is ( ).

Coming up... the sights and




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fort Drum soldier found dead in New Jersey days after reported missing

An Army soldier who was reported missing from Fort Drum was found dead in a wooded area in New Jersey...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



Related videos from verified sources

Mother Of Soldier Who Died At Fort Hood Speaks Out About Loss [Video]

Mother Of Soldier Who Died At Fort Hood Speaks Out About Loss

The Pentagon has now relieved 14 senior officers at Fort Hood, citing a pattern of ignoring complaints from subordinates. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields spoke to the mother of Sgt. Elder Fernandes who was found..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:48Published
US Soldier Murders Girlfriend's 5-Year-Old Son For Singing In The Car [Video]

US Soldier Murders Girlfriend's 5-Year-Old Son For Singing In The Car

5-year-old Austin Birdseye loved to sing. He particularly enjoyed singing in the car--at the top of his lungs. But no more. Sunday night, his mother's boyfriend pushed Austin out of his car onto a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published