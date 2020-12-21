Global  
 

McConnell says leaders have agreement on Covid relief package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Sunday evening that leadership from both chambers have reached a deal on "a package of nearly $900 billion" of much-needed relief for the Covid-19 pandemic, though Congress still faces a government shutdown deadline at midnight.

Good evening i'm chris mullooly thanks for joining us.

Tonight -- some financial help is finally in sight for millions of americans.

Congress seals an agreement on its covid relief bill.its a 900 billion dollar relief package...the first package of its kind in months.

Chad pergram takes a look.

3 after weeks and months of negotiations, leaders in congress finally have a coronavirus deal.

But they're not ready to vote just yet.

Mcconnell says: "we can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time.

More help is on the way.

Moments ago in consultation with our committees, the four leaders of the senate and the house finalized an agreement."

The hope in the house and senate was to vote over the weekend on the coronavirus deal.

But it took time to get bill texts together.

The bill provides those off the job with an extra 300-dollars in unemployment assistance.

It also re-fills the paycheck protection program.

And there are 600-dollar stimulus checks for many americans.

Senate democratic leader chuck schumer wanted more for those off the job.schumer says: "so this bill is certainly not everything we wanted.

Our republican friends stood in the way of so much, but it is a strong, strong shot in the arm to get things going."

The plan right now is for the house and senate to vote on the coronavirus package some time on monday, ending months of negotiations, and finally sending the coronavirus package to president trump's desk.

On capitol




