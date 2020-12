Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published 5 minutes ago

UP's 10% population tested for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad on December 21 informed that the state has surpassed 2.25 crore sample testing for COVID-19 virus and 10 percent of the population has been tested from COVID-19 in UP, he said.

He said that in last 24 hours total 1,25,063 samples have been tested in the state.