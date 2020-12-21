Will suspend air travel with other countries after receiving information regarding new virus spread: Hardeep Puri
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Will suspend air travel with other countries after receiving information regarding new virus spread: Hardeep Puri
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 21, Union Civil Aviation Minister (I/C), Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Other European countries like Germany, Belgium and France have suspended air travel with United Kingdom." "If we receive any information regarding the spread of new virus strain in other places, we will consider suspending air travel with other countries too," he added.
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 21, Union Civil Aviation Minister (I/C), Hardeep Singh Puri said, "There are reports from the United Kingdom (UK) that new virus strain is spreading at an alarming rate." "Therefore, we have decided from 23.59 hours of December 22 (Tuesday) all flights to and from UK will be temporarily suspended till December 31, 2020," he added. "It has been decided that passengers arriving from the United Kingdom on all international flights, till 23.59 hours of December 22, should be subjected to 100% mandatory RT PCR tests on arrival," Hardeep Singh Puri further stated.
Union Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reacted on reports about Pakistan transferring management and maintenance of Gurudwara Kartarpur to non-Sikh body. He said that if Pakistan government has done it then it should be condemned in strongest possible way. He said, "As representatives of Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, there have been removed and members of ISI have been put." Earlier in the day, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee delegation led by President Manjinder Singh Sirsa MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) met JP Singh over the issue. Pakistan government took away the rights of management of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from Pakistan Gurdwara Committee and handed it over to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib is a historical and sacred place for Sikh community where Guru Nanak Dev ji breathed his last.