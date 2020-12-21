Will suspend air travel with other countries after receiving information regarding new virus spread: Hardeep Puri
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 21, Union Civil Aviation Minister (I/C), Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Other European countries like Germany, Belgium and France have suspended air travel with United Kingdom." "If we receive any information regarding the spread of new virus strain in other places, we will consider suspending air travel with other countries too," he added.
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 21, Union Civil Aviation Minister (I/C), Hardeep Singh Puri said, "There are reports from the United Kingdom (UK) that new virus strain is spreading at an alarming rate." "Therefore, we have decided from 23.59 hours of December 22 (Tuesday) all flights to and from UK will be temporarily suspended till December 31, 2020," he added. "It has been decided that passengers arriving from the United Kingdom on all international flights, till 23.59 hours of December 22, should be subjected to 100% mandatory RT PCR tests on arrival," Hardeep Singh Puri further stated.