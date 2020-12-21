Will suspend air travel with other countries after receiving information regarding new virus spread: Hardeep Puri

Global  
 

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 21, Union Civil Aviation Minister (I/C), Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Other European countries like Germany, Belgium and France have suspended air travel with United Kingdom." "If we receive any information regarding the spread of new virus strain in other places, we will consider suspending air travel with other countries too," he added.


