Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress agrees on $900 billion in COVID relief

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Congress agrees on $900 billion in COVID reliefCongress agrees on $900 billion in COVID relief

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Congress agrees on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


$900 billion COVID stimulus bill to include $600 checks, avoid government shutdown

Congress has agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package which includes a new round of...
CBS News - Published

Prospects dim for Capitol Hill approval by Friday shutdown deadline as leaders continue to negotiate relief deal

As congressional leaders scramble to finalize a $900 billion Covid relief deal, it's growing...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

McConnell says leaders have agreement on Covid relief package [Video]

McConnell says leaders have agreement on Covid relief package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Sunday evening that leadership from both chambers have reached a deal on "a package of nearly $900 billion" of much-needed relief for the Covid-19..

Credit: WFFTPublished
Congress agrees on Stimulus Bill [Video]

Congress agrees on Stimulus Bill

Leaders in Congress say they have reached a deal on a $900 billion long-awaited COVID-19 relief package, according to multiple reports.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:03Published
CBSN Minnesota's Morning Update: Dec. 21, 2020 [Video]

CBSN Minnesota's Morning Update: Dec. 21, 2020

We want to know your thoughts on the $900 billion COVID relief package. Is it enough? (8:47) WCCO 4 News -- Dec. 21, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 08:48Published