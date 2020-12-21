Ariana Grande fiancée : Hailey Bieber et Kim Kardashian West la félicitent

Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian West congratulate Ariana Grande on engagementHailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian West congratulate Ariana Grande on engagement
Ariana Grande shows off diamond ring to reveal she is engaged to Dalton Gomez!Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, less than a year after they started dating in January this year.
Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton GomezAriana Grande is saying thank you, next to the single life. The Grammy-winning singer announced she’s engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Instagram Sunday afternoon after dating the Los Angeles real..