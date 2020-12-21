Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jets Fans Did Not Take Winning Well

Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Jets Fans Did Not Take Winning Well

Jets Fans Did Not Take Winning Well

The New York Jets finally picked up a win, besting the Los Angeles Rams in a big upset on Sunday.

Which also upset a large portion of their fan base.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AFC Week 15 overreactions: Jets shocking win could cost them for next decade [Video]

AFC Week 15 overreactions: Jets shocking win could cost them for next decade

SportsPulse: The Jets pulled off the upset of the year with their shocking win over the Rams. But it's Jets' fans that should be upset that they'll likely lose out on Trevor Lawrence because of it...

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:25Published
Fans feel proud as Mumbai Indians lifts IPL trophy for fifth time [Video]

Fans feel proud as Mumbai Indians lifts IPL trophy for fifth time

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time. In the summit clash, Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a decent target of 157 runs, set by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:00Published