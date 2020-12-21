Jets Fans Did Not Take Winning Well
The New York Jets finally picked up a win, besting the Los Angeles Rams in a big upset on Sunday.
Which also upset a large portion of their fan base.
AFC Week 15 overreactions: Jets shocking win could cost them for next decadeSportsPulse: The Jets pulled off the upset of the year with their shocking win over the Rams. But it's Jets' fans that should be upset that they'll likely lose out on Trevor Lawrence because of it...
