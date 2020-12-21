Global  
 

Arteta wants players to be 'fighters, not victims'

Arsenal's under-pressure manager, Mikel Arteta says he expects his players to fight for the team as they try and end their poor run of form against Manchester City in the League Cup.


'You need fighters, not victims' - Arteta not thinking about quitting Arsenal

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he has no plans to walk away from his job and feels he has the support of the club.
Arteta confuses fans with strange statistical breakdown [Video]

Arteta confuses fans with strange statistical breakdown

Under-fire manager Mikel Arteta raised eyebrows at a press conference ahead ofArsenal's EFL Cup final against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta: Why Arsenal have 'no doubts' despite worst start in decades

 After an impressive start at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta's reign appears to have stalled. So can he fix things and will he be given time?
'You have the right to hit me because I'm not winning' - Arteta calls for Arsenal to be 'brave'

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his team must accept criticism and put their "face and body on the line" to reverse their poor form.
Arsenal: 2020 in review [Video]

Arsenal: 2020 in review

A look at the highs and lows of Arsenal's year, from a two bits of silverwareto 15th in the Premier League/.

Alan Shearer would 'not be so sure' about Arsenal staying in Premier League

 Former England captain Alan Shearer says he would "not be so sure" about Arsenal surviving in the Premier League at the end of the season.
Man City: 2020 in review [Video]

Man City: 2020 in review

A look at the highs and lows of Manchester City's year, from retaining theLeague Cup to more European heartbreak.

Have Man City finally moved on from Kompany?

 Despite struggles in front of goal, Manchester City's hopes of mounting a Premier League title challenge remain intact courtesy of a watertight defence.
Southampton 0-1 Manchester City: Raheem Sterling winner for Pep Guardiola's side

 Manchester City return to winning ways in the Premier League and close in on the top four with a hard-fought victory over Southampton at St Mary's.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants fighters, not victims in his team (Video)

Arsenal are in deep crisis at the moment, sitting 15th in the Premier League table. Speaking to the...
