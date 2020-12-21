Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Strain Of COVID-19 Spurring European Lockdowns, Restrictions

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:55s - Published
New Strain Of COVID-19 Spurring European Lockdowns, Restrictions

New Strain Of COVID-19 Spurring European Lockdowns, Restrictions

A new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus is spurring european lockdowns and travel restrictions.WCCO Mid-Morning - Dec.

21, 2020


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Oil Plunges As New Coronavirus Strain Spooks Markets

Oil prices plummeted early on Monday as a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK, found to be...
OilPrice.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Closing bell: Sensex crashes by 1,350 points as European markets open weaker [Video]

Closing bell: Sensex crashes by 1,350 points as European markets open weaker

Equity benchmark indices witnessed a sharp downturn in the afternoon hours on Monday after European markets opened weak as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain dampened investor sentiment. At 2:30..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published
Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain [Video]

Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain

Countries place new restrictions on travel to and from the UK due to concern over a new strain of coronavirus spreading rapidly.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published