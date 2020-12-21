New Strain Of COVID-19 Spurring European Lockdowns, Restrictions
A new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus is spurring european lockdowns and travel restrictions.WCCO Mid-Morning - Dec.
21, 2020
Closing bell: Sensex crashes by 1,350 points as European markets open weakerEquity benchmark indices witnessed a sharp downturn in the afternoon hours on Monday after European markets opened weak as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain dampened investor sentiment. At 2:30..
Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strainCountries place new restrictions on travel to and from the UK due to concern over a new strain of coronavirus spreading rapidly.