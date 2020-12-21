Second Harvest helping to provide holiday meals

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 5 minutes ago

Our in case you missed it segment this week, we got a good reminder about some of the economic hardships of the coronavirus pandemic as we approach christmas.

In a normal year, holiday meals are a special time to get everyone around the table and enjoy good company and good food.

However, this year, covid-19 has changed a lot of things, including the ability for many families to even put a meal on the table.

Kq2's alan van zandt now with how second harvest food bank has stepped in to help.

Cross 750 local families off the list of those who might not have otherwise had full stomaches over the holidays.

"families are going to have a great holiday meal because of the work we're doing for them."

Second harvest food bank with its second annual christmas wing ding food box distribution program -- coming at such a needed time for so many."with the pandemic we're seeing more and more individuals who are in need than we could ever fathom or imagine who would be impacted by this.""you're worried about having to pay for that extra heat bill that's coming around.

Just different things that come up and this year with the pandemic.

Individuals are still dealing with job loss and their new normal and still trying to figure things out."with the pandemic and the economic fallout, second harvest has seen its services stretched as thin as ever.

However, with some food donations from tyson foods, staff and volunteers were ready to go into action to help."we're doing more and more of this and trying to get to people where they are.

It's something we're getting more accustomed to.

For a lot of individuals it's a stressful time of year."food banik staff say that the holidays can be both the best of times and the worst of times for families."a lot of people don't put two and two together when it comes to this time of year.

Everyone is thinking about with our family getting together and it's a happy time of year.

" and more volunteers are needed.

If you can help, call them at 816-364-3663.reporting in st.

Joseph, alan van zandt, kq2 news."