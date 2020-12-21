Andrew County Sheriff's Office investigating murder-suicide
Tonight - the andrew county sheriff's department is investigating a murder suicide after a man and woman were found shot early this morning... good evening thanks for staying up with us -- i'm kilee thomas... according to the sheriff's office -- deputies responded to a home in helena just after midnight this morning to a report of a man saying he was going to shoot himself... upon arrival deputies found a 51-year-old woman lying on the floor and a 58-year-old man sitting in a chair -- both with a single gunshot wound... a small handgun was found near the man's body... investigators also say a letter that was found leads them to belive that there was an argument between the couple... their names have not been released at this time -- the investigation is ongoing...