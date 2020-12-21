Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:48s - Published 3 minutes ago

Joe and Jill Biden to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday

The president-elect and soon-to-be first lady will receive the vaccine in Wilmington, Delaware.

It will be recorded on live video.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be in Columbus, Georgia, on Monday .

Campaigning with Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock prior to the runoff elections on Jan.

5.

She and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will likely receive the vaccine next week.

The Biden transition team says receiving their vaccinations at various times is "consistent with security and medical protocols."