'Letters with blood': Farmers' new plan to pressurise govt amid protest

Farmers continued to intensify their protest near the national capital.

Demanding repeal of three recent agri-reform laws, the protestors started a relay hunger strike.

Farmers also said that they will start sending letters written with blood to the Union government.

The protestors fear that the new laws will empower corporates, and also lead to scrapping of the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

While claiming that the laws will liberate farmers, the government offered to make some amendments, but the offer was rebuffed in favour of a full repeal.

Meanwhile, a group of cyclists covered 265 km to show support to the farmers.

