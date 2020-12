Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:29s - Published 7 minutes ago

Paul McCartney Has New Quarantine Album

Paul McCartney has officially released an album that he recorded during his time in quarantine.

"McCartney III" is the former Beatle's 18th solo album.

CNN reports the album was released on Friday and features 11 new songs.

Like his two previous solo albums McCartney plays all instruments and sings all the vocals.