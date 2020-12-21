Global  
 

Ed Sheeran hints at new music release

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Ed Sheeran has promised to give fans "a Christmas present" on Monday (21.12.20), and fans have speculated he could be set to drop new music.


Ed Sheeran Makes His Return to Music With New Song "Afterglow"

After taking some time out of the spotlight, Ed Sheeran is back with new music. Over the weekend, the...
E! Online - Published


Ed Sheeran teases 'Christmas present' for fans [Video]

Ed Sheeran teases 'Christmas present' for fans

Ed Sheeran is gifting fans a Christmas treat with his first new material in almost 18 months.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Eminem Apologizes to Rihanna On Surprise New Album | Billboard News [Video]

Eminem Apologizes to Rihanna On Surprise New Album | Billboard News

Eminem has done it again, dropping his second surprise album of 2020. 'Music To Be Murdered By – Side B' is the companion to his January album release 'Music To Be Murdered By'.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:22Published
Eminem drops surprise deluxe edition of Music To Be Murdered By [Video]

Eminem drops surprise deluxe edition of Music To Be Murdered By

Eminem has given fans 16 new songs with the surprise release of 'Music To Be Murdered By - Side B'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:14Published