Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JK Rowling 'earned more than £600k a month in the last two years'

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:41s - Published
JK Rowling 'earned more than £600k a month in the last two years'

JK Rowling 'earned more than £600k a month in the last two years'

'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling has earned more than £600,000 a month over the past two years.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Botanix Pharmaceuticals completes BTX 1801 antimicrobial Phase 2a clinical study

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:BOT) (OTCMKTS:BXPHF) has completed a phase 2a clinical study for its...
Proactive Investors - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Rare 'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible on Monday [Video]

Rare 'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible on Monday

Rare 'Christmas Star' , Will Be Visible on Monday. Also referred to as the "Star of Bethlehem,". this rare celestial event is created by the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. The last time the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published
World's Largest Collection Of Supreme T-Shirts To Be Sold Off For Almost $8K A Shirt [Video]

World's Largest Collection Of Supreme T-Shirts To Be Sold Off For Almost $8K A Shirt

Last month, Supreme was acquired for $2.1 billion by VF Corp., owner of Vans, Timberland, and North Face. Now, Business Insider reports the most comprehensive collection known of archive Supreme box..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
‘To Be An Actor Is Tough,’ Says Jennifer Aniston In REELZ Tell-All On Her Highs & Lows [Video]

‘To Be An Actor Is Tough,’ Says Jennifer Aniston In REELZ Tell-All On Her Highs & Lows

Not only did her choppy 'do define a generation of hairstyles, Jennifer Aniston has taken on some of the most iconic TV roles, from her career-defining work as Rachel Green on the hit series Friends..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:55Published