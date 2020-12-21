Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published 3 minutes ago

Will Trump's Martial Law Talk Lead To Violence?

President Donald Trump is unhappy with the election results, According to multiple reports has recently toyed with the idea of using the military to overturn the election results.

The idea alarmed many, including Elizabeth Neumann, a former official in the Trump-era Department of Homeland Security.

Neumann argued that the right-wing extremists could interpret such talk as a signal from Trump to enact violence.

She said that such groups "look at this as a dog whistle." Trump's enthusiasm for using his emergency powers to reverse his loss to Joe Biden has rattled even some of his usual allies.