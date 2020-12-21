Doe Boy Shows Off His Insane Jewelry Collection

Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 05:36s - Published 4 minutes ago

- That's how it always happens.I said I ain't goingto get no more jewelry,[beep] puts [silence]like that in my face.[upbeat music]- What's up GQ?This Doe Boy, and youwatching On The Rocks.I got this about a year ago.It was a gift from Future.He gave it to me at theHundred shooters video,with me, him, and Meek Mill.And he got it personallyengraved for me it says,brothers for life on the back of it.Straight from Eliantte.Soft hundred racks.

Ya dig?Right now, my favorite piece, it might beit might be this one right here.This RPMG.Actually just got this the other day.Y'all made me do this.They like yeah, you gotta go doGQ on the rocks.And I'm like, you know what,let me go grab this real quick.It was like, I've beenhad it in the process,but I wouldn't even think about it, orI'd forgot.I just went to go pick this the other day.Went and dropped a coolquarter on it, real quickit's going to be somethingthat I just wear every daylike settled, you know, all my pieceslike my chains is like, is big.It was like, I need like calm.It was like, I don't want to be chilling.Um, just looked likeI'm doing too much all the time.This crazy.

You got to begets in there.And you know, this is my label.This rubber band money game or RBMG.It's white gold, but it's wrappedwith like the gold rubberbands, and this chain,I couldn't even tell you what it is,but it was crazy.I had to get it.It just looks so perfect.And I got this from Wi-fi.This the "Oh Really".You know, this is my signature ad-lib.This might be my favorite chain.This is my favorite chain.Definitely.You see, it got the dope boy bail on it.And it got the Byzantine chainwith the begets going down the middle.And it's a chalk color chain.It's white, rose, and gold.Feel me?This a cool 40.See, you got the Doe boy engravedall on the back.Another FBG piece.This piece special to me too.Got the Cuban jointstraight from Elianatte.This an original.This was like 50.It's so crazy, I actually had to buy itfrom somebody that's in the gang.Like, I bought it from somebody that'sFree band.I bought it from one of the homies.I'm like, man, let me get that bird.That's one of the first birdsFuture got made, and ended upbuying it from one of the homies.This right here, Iactually, I love this ring.Like, I don't even likewearing it no more,or nothing though.This actually was a gift too.I got this from future.This ring special to me becausethis was his first ringthat he ever bought.Like when he blew up,this the first ring he ever bought.and he let me have it.This was right here, cool little joint.That I might put on time to time.4,000.Cool little ringpretty, beautiful.Another about, 5,000.Cool little starbout another 5,000.This a custom joint I got from status.It got,See this over like,like 30 carets in here.This centerpiece alone.See that Booger?Disrespectful.Cool little Rollie.Eliantte made this too.60,000.This is a Byzantine.This is a Byzantine bracelet,actually matched, matchthe "Oh Really" chain.It was like nine.See these?Little Cuban joints.Feel me?

It's actuallyit's four bracelets.They just connected.These two is Rose.These two gold Eliantte too.- [Interviewer] Coming up, who did youlook at, that had jewelrythat influenced you?- Gucci, Of course.He's my favorite.Like, he got the most ignorantpieces of jewelry ever.Like, that's what I always wanted to growup, and get big dumbchains, Just like him.Nowadays, like I look at Pluto.Pink diamond, they don't understand.They got millions,and millions, and millions of dollarsworth of jewelry.He inspired me.I'm trying to catch up.Oh yeah.I almost forgot.And I got, you know, Igot eight on the bottom.I got eight on the top.I just don't,I ain't got it in right now.People be like,why you ain't get to get permanents?I don't want permanents.I got pretty teeth.I'm actually, a matter of fact.I'm about to get my remolded.I'm about to get another one.I'm about to get another grill.Like you see this one islike gold, white, gold,white every other tooth, gold and white.I'm about to get my redone.I'm bout to get all white.Actually, right now.I about to get my remolded.Matter of fact, I might do that for y'allon camera.Thank you, GQ.I appreciate you having me,and checking out my jewelry collection.Y'all must thought I wascappin', or something.I'm actually about toget my molded right now.Hold on, check this out.This how it always happen.I say I ain't gone get more jewelry- It's going to take about 10 days.We're going to have an ASAP for you.You know what I'm saying?Putting them 1.7 pointers, big stones.Gotta have it,gotta have it all the way together.And everything's goingto be clutching, andbusting, big stone.Even bigger than mine.- My boy.- I got you, baby.- Appreciate it