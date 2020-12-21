Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 04:20s - Published 3 days ago

Elf on Shelf Winter Wedding

Occurred on December 12, 2020 / Bozeman, Montana, USA Info from Licensor: "We are a blended family, so when we moved in together, we each had an Elf on the Shelf.

Our elves, Frisbee-Hockey and Peppermint developed a strong friendship the first winter they were together in our home.

In December 2019, Frisbee-Hockey proposed to Peppermint.

They planned a wedding at the North Pole, but during Covid-19, they decided to have a mini ceremony at our house.

We got an invitation when they joined us again in December.

On the day of the wedding, we got a note saying the wedding party couldn’t make it, so they asked our family to help.

My daughters were the maids of honor and my son was the best man.

I was the videographer and my husband officiated the ceremony.

Santa enchanted a glove to help us move our elves during our ceremony but they still couldn’t speak to us.

It was a lovely ceremony.

We wish the happy couple a lifetime a joy and Christmas cheer."