Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:20s - Published 3 minutes ago

Inside HELP's Framing Hope Warehouse

At the heart of any great nonprofit are great people.

But donations, and having a place to put them, are just as important in the pursuit of helping people.

As part of our 13 Days and Knights of Giving initiative, we are highlighting the work of HELP of Southern Nevada and sharing its stories of hope and inspiration.

13 Action News Anchor Ross DiMattei looks at how HELP's Framing Hope Warehouse is helping to deliver hope for the holidays.