Video Credit: epicurious - Duration: 21:00s - Published 3 minutes ago

How To Fold Every Dumpling

Break out your rolling pins and bamboo steamers because dumpling class is in session!

Join Chef King Phojanakong, instructor at The Culinary Institute of Education and chef/owner of Kuma Inn in New York City, for an informative and instructional look at how to shape and fold (nearly) every kind of dumpling you can think of.

From Japanese gyoza and classic wonton to savory shumai and sweet red bean dou sha bao, chef King breaks down everything there is to know about making your own dumplings at home.