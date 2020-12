Top QB draft prospects to watch in bowl games (Spoiler: Trevor Lawrence is one) Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:45s - Published 5 minutes ago Top QB draft prospects to watch in bowl games (Spoiler: Trevor Lawrence is one) SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg gives us four QB prospects to keep a close eye on during the bowl games and it should come as no surprise that Clemson star Trevor Lawrence tops the list. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Aikman: Cowboys are not in the market for a Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields



SportsPulse: Our very own Jori Epstein connected with Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman to get his thoughts on whether the Cowboys should consider one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 draft or.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 02:26 Published on November 11, 2020