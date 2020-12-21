Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:43s - Published 2 minutes ago

13 Days and Knights: Tackling unemployment one person at a time

The pandemic has forced a record number of Nevadans into unemployment and HELP of Southern Nevada is doing what it can to help people get back into the labor market.

As part of our 13 Days and Knights of Giving initiative, sponsored by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, we are highlighting the work of this nonprofit and sharing its stories of hope and inspiration.

Anchor Jackie Kostek looks at how HELP is tackling the issue of unemployment one person at a time.