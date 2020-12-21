Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka pay tribute to senior Congress leader Motilal Vora at his residence

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with cabinet ministers paid tribute to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Moti Lal Vora on December 22. Vora passed away at Fortis Escort Hospital at age of 93, day after celebrating his birthday.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on December 21 remembered veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora, who passed away today. He said that Vora's death is not only a damage of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh but rather it's a damage for the nation.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over their support to the protesting farmers. The BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi does not even know if potatoes grow under or above the soil. He also mocked Rahul for driving a tractor earlier with a sofa installed in it and said that the Congress party should stop their drama over farmers. 'Congress leader Kamal Nath ji, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove 'sofa-cum-tractor' do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground,' Mishra said. He further said that the farmers were being misled by the 'tukde-tukde' gang that he alleged was also behind the anti-CAA protests. 'I cannot understand what is 'black' in these farm laws. This 'tukde-tukde gang' is the one instigating and misleading the farmers,' he said.
Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra on December 23 mocked Congress leaders supporting farmers' agitation. He said, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doesn't even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground. "Congress leader Kamal Nath, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove 'sofa-cum-tractor' doesn't even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 24 with respect to the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws. Congress leader and MP K Suresh told ANI that Rahul Gandhi will submit a memorandum to the president that contains 2 crore signatures asking for his intervention to resolve farmers' agitation. K Suresh said, "Rahul Gandhi will lead demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs. After that he and other senior leaders will meet the President of India and submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures for his intervention to resolve farmers' agitation."
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25 (Wednesday), his son Faisal confirmed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to Ahmed Patel and tweeted-"Saddened by demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed the condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace."Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed grief over the demise of Ahmed Patel and tweeted, "His passing away leaves an immense void."Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences over the passing away of senior party leader Ahmed Patel and tweeted, "He was a tremendous asset." He was 71-year-old. Patel, was also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 01 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. On October 1, Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation. Congress president Sonia Gandhi paid tribute on death of Ahmed Patel and said, "In Shri Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to Congress. I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. Feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support."
The District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be surmised as a victory of democracy and a victory for the locals, said Union Law and Justice Minister RS Prasad on December 23 while addressing a press conference in Delhi. He said, "The District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be surmised as a victory of democracy and a victory for the locals. It's also a victory of the vision which PM Modi had envisioned for the state."
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on December 23 said the daily positivity rate for COVID-19 is now lowest in eight months. Jain also informed that over 80,000 tests are now being conducted on a daily basis, and the reduced positivity ratio reflects that the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi has also passed. 939 positive cases were detected on December 23 in Delhi with 1434 patients recovering in the same period. Active cases have been reduced to 8735 with recovery rate standing at 96.91%.
Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away in Delhi. He passed away at Fortis Escort Hospital at the age of 93. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of senior Congress leader Motilal Vora. He tweeted and paid his sincere condolences to Vora. "Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades", tweets PMO quoting PM Modi. On the other side, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the passing away of party leader Motilal Vora. "Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being," tweets Rahul Gandhi.
