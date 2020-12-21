Chhattisgarh CM condoles demise of Motilal Vora

Mortal remains of Congress leader Motilal Vora, who passed away earlier today, brought to his residence in Delhi. Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi paid floral tribute to senior Congress leader. Vora passed away at Fortis Escort Hospital at the age of 93, a day after celebrating his birthday.
Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away in Delhi. He passed away at Fortis Escort Hospital at the age of 93. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of senior Congress leader Motilal Vora. He tweeted and paid his sincere condolences to Vora. "Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades", tweets PMO quoting PM Modi. On the other side, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the passing away of party leader Motilal Vora. "Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being," tweets Rahul Gandhi.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on December 06 reacted on Konda farmer committing suicide due to clerical error reducing his paddy procurement limit to 11 quintals instead of 100 quintals. He said, "I've instructed authorities to take action in this case and also correct the records of the farmers, who've reported errors."
The 'Kartik Purnima' is being observed on November 30 in India. On the occasion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur and also performed 'aarti' there. 'Kartik Purnima' is celebrated on the full moon day of auspicious 'Kartika' month of Hindu lunar calendar.
Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, took on those seeking introspection following the party's subpar performance in the Bihar Assembly election. He said that leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal used to tell their junior colleagues to only raise party issues on internal fora, but were doing the opposite themselves. Baghel also defended calls to make Rahul Gandhi the party president, saying that there are no other leaders with greater acceptability among party workers. Watch the full video for more.
Around eight people were arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl. The incident occurred in Rajpur block area of Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district. Speaking to media, the police official said, "In her statement, the victim has alleged that she was sexually exploited by accused."
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 20 said that Government is for the poor only and if any government has given lease to the poor tribals, it's the BJP government. "Leasing will be done to all whose lands were occupied before December 2006 illegally," he said.