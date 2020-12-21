Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chhattisgarh CM condoles demise of Motilal Vora

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Chhattisgarh CM condoles demise of Motilal Vora

Chhattisgarh CM condoles demise of Motilal Vora

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on December 21 remembered veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora, who passed away today.

He said that Vora's death is not only a damage of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh but rather it's a damage for the nation.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Motilal Vora Motilal Vora Indian politician

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka pay tribute to senior Congress leader Motilal Vora at his residence [Video]

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka pay tribute to senior Congress leader Motilal Vora at his residence

Mortal remains of Congress leader Motilal Vora, who passed away earlier today, brought to his residence in Delhi. Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi paid floral tribute to senior Congress leader. Vora passed away at Fortis Escort Hospital at the age of 93, a day after celebrating his birthday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Motilal Vora: The last of Gandhians in Congress who earned its first family's trust

 Endearing, loyal and devoted to his work, Motilal Vora was the last of the Gandhian leaders in the Congress and a long-time confidant of the party's first..
IndiaTimes

President Kovind, PM Modi condole veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora's demise

 President Ram Nath Kovind, on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora who passed away aged 93 at a Delhi hospital earlier in the day.
DNA
Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93 [Video]

Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93

Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away in Delhi. He passed away at Fortis Escort Hospital at the age of 93. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of senior Congress leader Motilal Vora. He tweeted and paid his sincere condolences to Vora. "Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades", tweets PMO quoting PM Modi. On the other side, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the passing away of party leader Motilal Vora. "Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being," tweets Rahul Gandhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Bhupesh Baghel Bhupesh Baghel Third and current Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh state in India

Instructed authorities to take action: Chhattisgarh CM after farmer kills self in Kondagaon district [Video]

Instructed authorities to take action: Chhattisgarh CM after farmer kills self in Kondagaon district

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on December 06 reacted on Konda farmer committing suicide due to clerical error reducing his paddy procurement limit to 11 quintals instead of 100 quintals. He said, "I've instructed authorities to take action in this case and also correct the records of the farmers, who've reported errors."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published
CM Baghel takes holy dip on occasion of 'Kartik Purnima' at Raipur ghat [Video]

CM Baghel takes holy dip on occasion of 'Kartik Purnima' at Raipur ghat

The 'Kartik Purnima' is being observed on November 30 in India. On the occasion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur and also performed 'aarti' there. 'Kartik Purnima' is celebrated on the full moon day of auspicious 'Kartika' month of Hindu lunar calendar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
'They used to lecture us...': Baghel counters Cong rebels Azad, Sibal #HTLS2020 [Video]

'They used to lecture us...': Baghel counters Cong rebels Azad, Sibal #HTLS2020

Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, took on those seeking introspection following the party's subpar performance in the Bihar Assembly election. He said that leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal used to tell their junior colleagues to only raise party issues on internal fora, but were doing the opposite themselves. Baghel also defended calls to make Rahul Gandhi the party president, saying that there are no other leaders with greater acceptability among party workers. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:59Published

Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh State in central India

Mamata Banerjee thanks 4 CMs, Stalin for backing Bengal govt on IPS officers' transfer issue

 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that the Centre is interfering with her government by transferring three IPS officers, and expressed..
IndiaTimes
8 arrested in alleged rape of minor girl in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur [Video]

8 arrested in alleged rape of minor girl in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Around eight people were arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl. The incident occurred in Rajpur block area of Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district. Speaking to media, the police official said, "In her statement, the victim has alleged that she was sexually exploited by accused."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India


Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

Shivraj Singh Chauhan distributes forest rights leases to tribals in Sehore [Video]

Shivraj Singh Chauhan distributes forest rights leases to tribals in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 20 said that Government is for the poor only and if any government has given lease to the poor tribals, it's the BJP government. "Leasing will be done to all whose lands were occupied before December 2006 illegally," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published
CM Shivraj to provide irrigation facilities to tribals of Sehore [Video]

CM Shivraj to provide irrigation facilities to tribals of Sehore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 20 said to tribal and poor people of Sehore's Bhilai village that he will do every efforts to provide irrigation facilities to them.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Related videos from verified sources

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra dies at 93 post Covid-19 complications, tributes pour in [Video]

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra dies at 93 post Covid-19 complications, tributes pour in

Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora died on Monday following post-COVID-19 complications. He was 93 years old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the leader. Senior party MP Rahul Gandhi..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:49Published