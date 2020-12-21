Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published 10 minutes ago

India-Vietnam leaders exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues: MEA

MEA, Secretary East, Riva Ganguly on today's virtual summit between Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the both countries exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues.

"PM Modi held a virtual meeting with Vietnam PM.

India and Vietnam enjoy comprehensive strategic partnership.

Discussion at today's virtual summit was productive, both leaders exchanged views on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and global issues," said Riva Ganguly.