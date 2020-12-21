India-Vietnam leaders exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues: MEA
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
India-Vietnam leaders exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues: MEA
MEA, Secretary East, Riva Ganguly on today's virtual summit between Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the both countries exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues.
"PM Modi held a virtual meeting with Vietnam PM.
India and Vietnam enjoy comprehensive strategic partnership.
Discussion at today's virtual summit was productive, both leaders exchanged views on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and global issues," said Riva Ganguly.
Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc during the virtual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the relationship between the two countries. "I thank you for your kind remarks about the relationship between India and Vietnam. I am very happy that we have this virtual summit which underlines the commitments of both countries to further deepening the bilateral relations," said PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual summit with the Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 21. "Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and vital partner of our Indo-Pacific Vision," said PM Narendra Modi.
MEA, Secretary East, Riva Ganguly informed that Prime Minister of Vietnam has lent his support for the permanent membership of India in an expanded United Nations Security Council. Riva Ganguly said, "Both the PMs agreed to work to reform multilateralism to make UNSC more representative and capable of dealing with current challenges. Vietnam reiterated its support for the permanent membership of India in an expanded United Nations Security Council."
MEA, Secretary East, Riva Ganguly in today's virtual summit between India and Vietnam Prime Ministers said that seven development projects completed with Indian grant was handed over to Vietnam. "7 development projects completed with Indian grant, aid and assistance of $ 1.5 Billion for the benefit of the local community in Vietnam was handed over," said Riva Ganguly.
MEA, Secretary East, Riva Ganguly informed that Prime Ministers of India and Vietnam discussed about topics including cyber, maritime domain, terrorism, natural disasters etc. "Both the Prime Ministers also discussed closer engagement in dealing with traditional and non-traditional threats in cyber, maritime domain, terrorism, natural disasters, health security, water security and transnational crimes," said Riva Ganguly.
United Kingdom foreign secretary Dominic Raab is on a four-day visit to India. Raab will hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in New Delhi. They are expected to review efforts to forge a..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:06Published
The Centre agreed to review the recently enacted legislation and bring amendments after the 4th round of talks between the Centre and farmers failed to yield any resolution. The government assured the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:08Published
India has conveyed its concerns to China over reports of a proposed dam on the Brahmaputra and has said its interests should not be harmed. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, in his weekly briefing,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:08Published