Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 67,616

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 67,616

The Government said a further 215 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 67,616.


Prime Minister: More than 500,000 people have received Covid jab

Prime Minister: More than 500,000 people have received Covid jab

More than half-a-million people in the UK have been vaccinated againstCovid-19, Boris Johnson said, as he moved to soothe concerns the countryrisked being effectively cut off from parts of Europe and beyond following thediscovery of a new strain of coronavirus.

Travellers continue to leave London's Kings Cross

Travellers continue to leave London's Kings Cross

Travellers are continuing to leave London's King's Cross station despite the capital being moved into Tier 4 Covid restrictions. From 00.01 GMT on Sunday, it became illegal to leave the city unless for essential travel. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

 How the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was developed; Inside the organization helping prisoners in Africa become lawyers and paralegals; Lalibela, the..
Russia will jointly produce Sputnik V vaccine with India: Envoy

 Russian envoy in New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev on Monday said Moscow will jointly produce the Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 along with India and it will be..
U.S. begins shipping second COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. begins shipping second COVID-19 vaccine

[NFA] Shipments of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine began leaving warehouses early on Sunday, heading for healthcare facilities around the United States in a push to distribute the second approved..

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 67,401

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 67,401

The Government said a further 326 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 67,401. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had..

India added 26,624 new infections to COVID-19 tally

India added 26,624 new infections to COVID-19 tally

India recorded 26,624 new COVID-19 cases, 29,690 recoveries, and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Total cases now stands at 1,00,31,223 while total recoveries are at 95,80,402..

