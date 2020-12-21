Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 67,616

More than half-a-million people in the UK have been vaccinated againstCovid-19, Boris Johnson said, as he moved to soothe concerns the countryrisked being effectively cut off from parts of Europe and beyond following thediscovery of a new strain of coronavirus.
Travellers are continuing to leave London's King's Cross station despite the capital being moved into Tier 4 Covid restrictions.
From 00.01 GMT on Sunday, it became illegal to leave the city unless for essential travel. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Government said a further 326 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 67,401. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had..
India recorded 26,624 new COVID-19 cases, 29,690 recoveries, and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Total cases now stands at 1,00,31,223 while total recoveries are at 95,80,402..