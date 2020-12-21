Messi on verge of breaking Pele record, Koeman bemoans handball rule

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match away to Real Valladolid with Lionel Messi needing one goal to suprass Pele's record of scoring 643 goals for a single club.

Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 to record a fourth straight La Liga win and keep pace with leaders Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona come from behind to beat Real Sociedad and knock the Basque side off top spot in La Liga.

'Match schedule 'killing players', says Barca coach Koeman Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman makes another complaint about the packed football calendar, which he says is seriously harming players and will lead to more injuries.

Koeman feeling comfortable despite poor Barca results Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match at home to Levante.

Messi scores late to lift Barca to 1-0 win over Levante VIDEO SHOWS: BARCELONA MANAGER RONALD KOEMAN SPEAKING AT POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE. STILL PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS FROM BARCELONA 1-0 WIN OVER LEVANTE SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (DECEMBER 13, 2020) (MEDIAPRO/LA

Lionel Messi says his failed attempt to leave Barcelona in the summer has affected his form this season.

Messi awarded La Liga 19/20 top goal scorer Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Zinedine Zidane all receive prizes at the Marca Football Awards.

The world’s lost a legend – Pele leads tributes to Diego Maradona Tributes have poured in for Diego Maradona who has died at the age of 60.

Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football’s greatest player? Among the grief and adulation expressed after Diego Maradona’s death, an age-old debate of who was the game’s greatest player has been reignited. Thediscussion has been held many times before, and will no doubt be raised onmany more occasions in the future, but the loss of the masterful Argentinaforward aged just 60 has only intensified his claim to the throne.

Lionel Messi scores his 643rd goal for Barcelona - equalling Pele's record for goals for a single club.