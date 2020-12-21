Global  
 

Messi on verge of breaking Pele record, Koeman bemoans handball rule

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:50s - Published
Messi on verge of breaking Pele record, Koeman bemoans handball rule

Messi on verge of breaking Pele record, Koeman bemoans handball rule

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match away to Real Valladolid with Lionel Messi needing one goal to suprass Pele's record of scoring 643 goals for a single club.


Messi equals Pele record with 643rd club goal

 Lionel Messi scores his 643rd goal for Barcelona - equalling Pele's record for goals for a single club.
BBC News
Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football's greatest player?

Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football’s greatest player?

Among the grief and adulation expressed after Diego Maradona’s death, an age-old debate of who was the game’s greatest player has been reignited. Thediscussion has been held many times before, and will no doubt be raised onmany more occasions in the future, but the loss of the masterful Argentinaforward aged just 60 has only intensified his claim to the throne.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
The world's lost a legend – Pele leads tributes to Diego Maradona

The world’s lost a legend – Pele leads tributes to Diego Maradona

Tributes have poured in for Diego Maradona who has died at the age of 60.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Messi awarded La Liga 19/20 top goal scorer

Messi awarded La Liga 19/20 top goal scorer

Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Zinedine Zidane all receive prizes at the Marca Football Awards.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:03Published

I had a very bad time in the summer - Messi

 Lionel Messi says his failed attempt to leave Barcelona in the summer has affected his form this season.
BBC News

Messi scores late to lift Barca to 1-0 win over Levante

Messi scores late to lift Barca to 1-0 win over Levante

VIDEO SHOWS: BARCELONA MANAGER RONALD KOEMAN SPEAKING AT POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE. STILL PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS FROM BARCELONA 1-0 WIN OVER LEVANTE SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (DECEMBER 13, 2020) (MEDIAPRO/LA

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:26Published
Koeman feeling comfortable despite poor Barca results

Koeman feeling comfortable despite poor Barca results

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match at home to Levante.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:07Published
'Match schedule 'killing players', says Barca coach Koeman

'Match schedule 'killing players', says Barca coach Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman makes another complaint about the packed football calendar, which he says is seriously harming players and will lead to more injuries.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:22Published

Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad: Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong score in tough win

 Barcelona come from behind to beat Real Sociedad and knock the Basque side off top spot in La Liga.
BBC News

Eibar 1-3 Real Madrid: Champions go level with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid

 Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 to record a fourth straight La Liga win and keep pace with leaders Atletico Madrid.
BBC News

Messi rested again for Barca game at Ferencvaros

Messi rested again for Barca game at Ferencvaros

Lionel Messi rested for second UCL game in a row, but will not sit out any more games after that, says coach Ronald Koeman.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:50Published
Koeman hopes to see revitalised Messi against Osasuna

Koeman hopes to see revitalised Messi against Osasuna

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says he hopes Lionel Messi is well rested and ready ahead of Osasuna clash.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:36Published
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi

Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: BARCELONA SQUAD DURING TEAM TRAINING SESSION, SOUNDBITES FROM BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ON WHY HE IS RESTING LIONEL MESSI AND

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:00Published