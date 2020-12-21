Video Credit: Allure - Duration: 20:34s - Published 5 days ago

A TV Host’s Entire Routine, From Waking Up to Getting On Camera (ft. Julissa Bermudez)

TV Host and actress (The Hunters) Julissa Bermudez has to start work via zoom at 8:30am from the comforts of her bed, then she gets ready and heads off to set.

Julissa gives us an inside look at her work life and personal life and breaks down her entire daily routine from sun up to sun down.

Whether she's keeping up her presence on social media in-between takes, doing a rundown of the script with her producers and co-host, or wrapping herself in sweats and a heated blanket at her own at-home spa, Julissa has mastered her busy schedule.

See what it takes to break barriers and look good while doing it.