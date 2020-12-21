Global  
 

CDC Says Over 556,208 Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines Were Given in First Week

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published
As of Dec.

20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that over 556,208 doses had been administered .

Out of the 2,838,225 distributed so far in the U.S. Moderna's vaccine has also been authorized for emergency use by the FDA.

Doses of that vaccine will start to be administered on Dec.

21.

Health care workers, high-risk individuals and government officials continue to be the first to receive the vaccine.

According to a federal advisory panel, people over 75 and essential workers are next in line be vaccinated.

Two other companies, AstraZeneca and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, each had vaccines in the third phase of clinical trials as of Nov.

