'The Book of Boba Fett' Is Coming to Disney+ in 2021

In the season finale of 'The Mandalorian,' a teaser led fans to think a Boba Fett spinoff could be headed our way.

On Dec.

21, 'Mandalorian' executive producer Jon Favreau confirmed fans' suspicions while appearing on 'Good Morning America.'.

'The Book of Boba Fett' will arrive on Disney+ in December of 2021.

The timeline will coincide with that of 'The Mandalorian.'.

It will star Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand.

Robert Rodriguez joins Favreau and Dave Filoni as executive producer.

Jeremy Bulloch, the original actor to don Boba Fett's armor, died last week at the age of 75