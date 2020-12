'Alien' footsteps on beach in Maldives as sand glows with bioluminescent algae Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:54s - Published 'Alien' footsteps on beach in Maldives as sand glows with bioluminescent algae Beachgoers in the Maldives got the surprise of their lives as the land beneath their feet turned a stunning glowing blue colour, as bioluminescent algae were disturbed in the water and sand. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like