Flu numbers down this year Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:32s - Published 5 minutes ago Flu numbers down this year Flu season has arrived and the COVID-19 pandemic is still seeing a rise in cases throughout the U.S. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend USUAL.THEY ALSO DON'T COME REMOTELYCLOSE TO THE NUMBER OF COVIDCASES AND DEATHS.THE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT SAYS LAST WEEK THEREWERE 5 HOSPITALIZATIONSAND 0 DEATHS ASSOCIATED WITHTHE FLU.AT THE SAME TIME LAST YEARTHERE HAD BEEN 463 FLU-RELATEDHOSPITALIZATIONS AND 10 DEATHS.IN COMPARISON...LAST WEEK 231NEVADANS DIED OF COVID-19.ALL NEW AT 11.WE'VE ALL FELT THE IMPACT OFCOVID-19 - BUT ONE COMMUNITY





