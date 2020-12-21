Global  
 

Video Credit: Euronews English
The Great Conjunction: Jupiter and Saturn to align in the sky tonight

The planets pass each other in their respective orbits around the Sun every 20 Earth years, they won’t have been this close in the sky since 1623.


Jupiter and Saturn to overlap in sky tonight: "Aligned just right"

 If you look up at the sky just after sunset, you'll see something that hasn't happened in centuries.
CBS News

Google Doodle celebrates Winter Solstice and Great Conjunction

 The Monday doodle honors the Winter Solstice, the shortest day and longest night of the year, as well as a conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.
USATODAY.com

Christmas Star 2020: Jupiter, Saturn to meet in rare "great conjunction"

 On Monday evening, the two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will appear to merge into a single source of light. It's the first visible..
CBS News

Google Doodle celebrates winter solstice and the 'great conjunction'

 Google on Monday celebrated the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn with a doodle, in collaboration..
IndiaTimes

Google Doodle marks 'the great conjunction' of Jupiter, Saturn. How to watch it?

The Northern hemisphere, on December 21, will mark the beginning of winter. On the same day, sky...
Mid-Day

Jupiter meets Saturn in a great conjunction in the evening sky on December 21

The two bright planets will be in closest conjunction in the evening sky after 367 years
Hindu

How to watch the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn: The stars are about to align in the sky

To conclude what has been a truly extraordinary year, we’re about to witness the ‘great...
euronews


How And When To See Monday's Rare Christmas Star In Colorado [Video]

How And When To See Monday's Rare Christmas Star In Colorado

Several things take place on Monday including the start of winter and the 'great conjunction' of Saturn and Jupiter.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:24Published
'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible Tonight [Video]

'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible Tonight

It's not actually a star -- it's Jupiter and Saturn getting very close, to appear as one bright spot in the sky.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:33Published
How And When To See The ‘Christmas Star’ In North Texas Tonight, Clear Skies Expected [Video]

How And When To See The ‘Christmas Star’ In North Texas Tonight, Clear Skies Expected

Those who miss tonight’s major conjunction will have to wait until 2080 to witness another ‘illusion of angle of view’ of Jupiter and Saturn. Katie Johnston reports

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:38Published