WATCH: Sen. Heard protests Capitol COVID-19 rules Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 minutes ago WATCH: Sen. Heard protests Capitol COVID-19 rules Senator Dallas Heard removed his mask in protest shortly after the Oregon State Senate convened for the third special session of 2020, resulting in a verbal squabble with Senate President Peter Courtney. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WATCH: Sen. Heard protests Capital COVID rules



Senator Dallas Heard removed his mask in protest shortly after the Oregon State Senate convened for the third special session of 2020, resulting in a verbal squabble with Senate President Peter.. Credit: KEZI Published 26 minutes ago