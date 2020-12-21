Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

An experience where families can take a trip to the North Pole

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:20s - Published
An experience where families can take a trip to the North Pole

An experience where families can take a trip to the North Pole

The North Pole has come to Long Island for families to wander through the magical path that the CM Performing Arts Center created for all to enjoy.

For the past 34 years, the non-profit theater has worked to produce quality theatrical productions.

However, when they had to shut their doors in March, the staff wasn’t sure when or if they would be able to go back.

To keep their theater afloat, the staff created an immersive North Pole experience for families to walk-through and safely interact with the Christmas characters.

From the moment you arrive, you’ll explore the ins and outs of Santa’s Workshop, meet Santa’s friends and helpers, and be introduced, to the big man himself for a one-on-one greeting.

...

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream An experience where families can take a trip to the North Pole instantly.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Fauci: I vaccinated Santa Claus myself [Video]

Dr. Fauci: I vaccinated Santa Claus myself

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Elmo and his friends that he traveled to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa Claus himself so that he can safely deliver presents this Christmas.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:13Published
SANTA CLAUS THE MOVIE Clip - Welcome to the North Pole! [Video]

SANTA CLAUS THE MOVIE Clip - Welcome to the North Pole!

SANTA CLAUS THE MOVIE Clip - Welcome to the North Pole! hildren's festive adventure directed by Jeannot Szwarc. The film follows Santa Claus (David Huddleston) as he sets off to New York to help out..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:55Published
Grant a Holiday Wish for a Kid in Need This Winter with Operation Santa [Video]

Grant a Holiday Wish for a Kid in Need This Winter with Operation Santa

Make Christmas morning a little merrier with an act of kindness.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 01:01Published