An experience where families can take a trip to the North Pole

The North Pole has come to Long Island for families to wander through the magical path that the CM Performing Arts Center created for all to enjoy.

For the past 34 years, the non-profit theater has worked to produce quality theatrical productions.

However, when they had to shut their doors in March, the staff wasn’t sure when or if they would be able to go back.

To keep their theater afloat, the staff created an immersive North Pole experience for families to walk-through and safely interact with the Christmas characters.

From the moment you arrive, you’ll explore the ins and outs of Santa’s Workshop, meet Santa’s friends and helpers, and be introduced, to the big man himself for a one-on-one greeting.

