Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ABC 10News at 11am Top Stories

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 09:25s - Published
ABC 10News at 11am Top StoriesNews headlines for Monday, December 21, 2020 from ABC 10News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Flu numbers down this year [Video]

Flu numbers down this year

Flu season has arrived and the COVID-19 pandemic is still seeing a rise in cases throughout the U.S.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published
New COVID-19 strain detected in U.K., doctor says don't panic [Video]

New COVID-19 strain detected in U.K., doctor says don't panic

A new strain of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and it's leading to new lockdowns and new travel bans.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:59Published
Las Vegas outreach program helps homeless students amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Las Vegas outreach program helps homeless students amid coronavirus pandemic

As the pandemic continues, help for local families was put back into play when Governor Sisolak extended the state's eviction moratorium. However, many students across CCSD still face homelessness,..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:56Published