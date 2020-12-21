ABC 10News at 11am Top Stories

Flu numbers down this yearFlu season has arrived and the COVID-19 pandemic is still seeing a rise in cases throughout the U.S.
New COVID-19 strain detected in U.K., doctor says don't panicA new strain of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and it's leading to new lockdowns and new travel bans.
Las Vegas outreach program helps homeless students amid coronavirus pandemicAs the pandemic continues, help for local families was put back into play when Governor Sisolak extended the state's eviction moratorium. However, many students across CCSD still face homelessness,..