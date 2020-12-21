ABC 10News at 11am Top Stories



Related videos from verified sources Flu numbers down this year



Flu season has arrived and the COVID-19 pandemic is still seeing a rise in cases throughout the U.S. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:32 Published 1 hour ago New COVID-19 strain detected in U.K., doctor says don't panic



A new strain of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and it's leading to new lockdowns and new travel bans. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:59 Published 3 hours ago Las Vegas outreach program helps homeless students amid coronavirus pandemic



As the pandemic continues, help for local families was put back into play when Governor Sisolak extended the state's eviction moratorium. However, many students across CCSD still face homelessness,.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:56 Published 3 hours ago