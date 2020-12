Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published 6 minutes ago

Who Gets The Second Round Of Stimulus Checks?

Congressional leaders have agreed on a follow-up coronavirus relief package.

This includes a one-time payment of $600.00 Who is eligible for the checks?

Single tax filers with a 2019 AGI below $75,000 will get stimulus checks.

Married filers with an AGI below $150,000.

The bill must still be approved by both houses of Congress and the president to become law.