Lawmakers Pass New Coronavirus Relief Bill
House and Senate lawmakers have finally reached a deal to provide economic relief to millions of Americans.
Anne Makovec reports.
(12/21/20)
Final Agreement , on COVID Relief Package.
Compromise on the $900 billion stimulus
was reached on Sunday afternoon.
The bill allocates money for
$600 stimulus checks for single..
How Long Will The $600 Stimulus Check Last?Congress has reached agreement on a new coronavirus relief package.
This will new deal will include stimulus checks worth $600.
Details around when stimulus checks will be released have not been..
Schumer Says Upcoming COVID Relief Bill Includes Billions For MTAThe MTA would still face a $8 billion deficit as the agency confronts what the MTA chairman and CEO calls the "worst financial crisis in its history."