Lawmakers Pass New Coronavirus Relief Bill

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:56s - Published
House and Senate lawmakers have finally reached a deal to provide economic relief to millions of Americans.

Anne Makovec reports.

(12/21/20)


