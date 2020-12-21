Grant me Hope: 15-year-old Mya is hoping to be adopted

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 4 minutes ago

Every Monday here on WXXV we feature a child from Mississippi hoping to get adopted.

We- feature a child from mississipp- - - - hoping to get adopted.- today we'll meet mya, a 15 year- old girl who likes to bake and- play- with kids.- take a look.- - - - hi my name is mya.

I'm 15 years- old and - - - i'm originally form detroit - michigan but then i moved down- here to the south at- the age of 10.- - - - i bake um i like to play- basketball.

I do disk golf and- uh i just love hanging out with- kids.

- - - - i just love little kids for som- reason they love me back.

- hahaha.

I don't know why.

I - - mean i just like hanging out- with little kids because i get- to experience the joys of - being a little kid all over - again.- - - i bake cakes, cupcakes, cookies- brownies, all sorts of stuff.

- homemade pies - and you know everything in- between.- - - - i hang out a lot, you know, sit- and talk, go to the mall- sometimes.- my faith has helped me being in- the foster care system by the - - - love and the kindness people- have shown to me.

I was shown - love from them and people at my- church and i've - changed so much.- family to me means a strong - bonding relationship between- each other.

If you're - in a family you always have - responsibilities, depending, no- matter what age you are your- - - sisters are there for the - brothers, the brothers are ther- for the sisters, your - parents are there for you.- you're there for your parents.- it wouldn't matter if i get - adopted by a random stranger or- family as long as i am somewher- where i - - - - know i'll be safe and finding - that forever home that you coul- always go to.

That's- what adoption means to me.- - - if you would like to learn more- about adopting mya, call- 601-359-- 4133.

- - the mississippi department of - child protection services - website - is www-dot-mdcps-dot-ms-- - - - dot-gov.

Next monday at this- time we will feature more - children from - mississippi hoping to find