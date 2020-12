As southeastern English border closes, lorries move to holding area near French border Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published As southeastern English border closes, lorries move to holding area near French border As the southeastern English border closes, lorries move to the holding area near the French border in an attempt to contain the pandemic outbreak by shutting down the M20 near Dover on December 21. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like